For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
