Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.