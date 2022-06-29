Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
