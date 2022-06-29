 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

