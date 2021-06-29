This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
