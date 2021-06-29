Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.