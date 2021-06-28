Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.