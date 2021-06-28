This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
