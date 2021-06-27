Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
