Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 th…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orang…