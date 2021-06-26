Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.