This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
