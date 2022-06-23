This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
