Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.