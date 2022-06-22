Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds W at…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 th…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …