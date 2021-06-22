Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's weat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Orangeburg: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are pred…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees toda…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeb…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…