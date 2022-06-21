Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.