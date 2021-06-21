For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
