For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
