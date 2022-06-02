Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.