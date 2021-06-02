This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeb…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 d…