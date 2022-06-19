Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
