This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for hi…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeb…