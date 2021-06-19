Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.