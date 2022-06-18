 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

