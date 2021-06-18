Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings o…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…