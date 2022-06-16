Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
