For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though i…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings o…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 m…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV …