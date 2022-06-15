Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
