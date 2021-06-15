This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Scattered showers …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW …