Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.