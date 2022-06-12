For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared fo…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave …