For the drive home in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
