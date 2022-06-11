Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared fo…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wed…