Orangeburg's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
