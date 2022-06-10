Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Saturday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.