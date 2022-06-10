Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Saturday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …