For the drive home in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
