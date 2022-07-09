Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
