This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
