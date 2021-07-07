Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.