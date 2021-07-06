This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
