Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph.