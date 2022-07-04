 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

