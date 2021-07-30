This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 105.51. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangebu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makin…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prep…