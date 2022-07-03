Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
