Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

