This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 106.4. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangebu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
This evening in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Oran…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can exp…