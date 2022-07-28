Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
