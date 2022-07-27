 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

