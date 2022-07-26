Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.