For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…