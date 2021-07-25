This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98.58. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
