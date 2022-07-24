Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.