For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It should…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. M…