Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east.