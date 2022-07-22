Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.