This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It should…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in O…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. M…